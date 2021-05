FORT MYERS, Fla. — A dump truck full of gravel overturned on I-75 northbound early Wednesday morning.

The truck was traveling north when the front right wheel went onto the east shoulder.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 54-year-old driver steered left and the truck flipped to the side, causing gravel to spill across the northbound lanes.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

He is cited for careless driving.