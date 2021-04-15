Watch
DUI enforcement detail to take place in DeSoto County

Florida Highway Patrol will focus on major county and state roadways in DeSoto County.
Posted at 6:34 PM, Apr 15, 2021
ARCADIA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI Enforcement Detail on Friday starting at 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The detail will focus on major state and county roadways in DeSoto County.

Florida Highway Patrol says troopers will be watching traffic to look out for potentially impaired drivers.

Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law.

Florida Highway Patrol says if see an aggressive driver, you can dial *347 to report an aggressive driver or if you need roadside assistance.

