CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Cape Coral Police are investigating a DUI crash in the 500 block of Hancock Bridge Parkway. The crash happened Monday night and closed the westbound lanes of the roadway. Police tell Fox 4 the crash took out at least one mailbox, fire hydrant and utility pole. Crews with Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) were on scene to repair the damaged pole. Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police investigate.
DUI crash under investigation in Cape Coral
Posted at 11:03 PM, Jun 28, 2021
