DUI arrest made when Cape Coral man tests at 4 times the legal limit

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A Cape Coral man is facing a DUI charge after his Blood Alcohol Content test results showed that he was lucky to still be alive.

39-year-old Christopher Farrar was arrested Thursday evening after being pulled over for speeding on Skyline Boulevard near Trafalgar Parkway.

Officers say Farrar was driving 68 mph in a 45 mph zone and failing to maintain a single lane.

Farrar showed signs of impairment and performed poorly during field sobriety exercises. He was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.

His BAC was tested twice and resulted in a .350 and a .360, well over four times the legal limit of .08.

According to the website Be Responsible About Drinking, most people enter a stupor around .30 BAC, a coma is possible beginning around .35 BAC, and .40 BAC and up sees the onset of coma and possible death.

Farrar was released on $1,000 bond Friday morning.