Duel fires break out in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.

Officials determined the fire to be caused by a demolished trailer. While in action crews were dispatched to another fire.

With assistance from Cape Corals Fire Department officials found the cause of the second fire was sparked by an illegal burn. It was quickly contained and extinguished before any injuries could occur.