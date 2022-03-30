Watch
Dry conditions and wind bringing a high chance of brush fires

Posted at 6:12 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 06:33:55-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — For the past four days, several areas have kept the Bonita Springs Fire Department busy.

The record heat and dry conditions have been the main cause for these brush fires.

The weather we've experienced this year is creating a base for these flames.

Forest Area Supervisor Ryan Mason said that record heat is really taking its toll.

"We're drier than where were last year, considerably drier," said Mason. "Usually this is when we move into the dry season, but we're at that point now moving into it."

Fire officials are asking everyone to do what they can to prevent fires like these.

That includes putting out any flames completely before you leave.

