Dry and windy conditions could mean spike in brush fires

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - The dry and gusty conditions have firefighters on the lookout for brush fires. According to the Florida Forest Service, our region is in the red, which means every county has a very high risk for brush fires.

"It's dry out there. You combine that with the humidity below 40 percent, winds blowing over 10 miles per hour, and you can start having issues where fires can grow very quickly," said Michael Weston from the Florida Forest Service.

Weston said we are right in the middle of brush fire season. He said these conditions aren't going away anytime soon.

"Folks can expect these conditions to persist for the next two or three months," Weston said. "It's probably going to get worse."

Firefighters suggest homeowners prepare their homes.

"If you give less for the fire to burn you are going to end up with a safer home during the crazy brush fire season that's going on," said Andrea Schuch from the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Schuch said you can keep your area lean, clean, and green.

The Florida Forest Service has the FlBurnTools mobile tools app. The app has interactive fire maps and other tools to help people worried about brush fires.