PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- Detectives served a search warrant at a Charlotte County hotel Tuesday, uncovering numerous drugs and firearms, with some even found hidden in a bible.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, two suspects with outstanding warrants out of Lee County were tracked to the Knights Inn on Jones Loop Road.

A warranted search of their room uncovered the following:

-Methamphetamine

-Cocaine

-Heroin

-Fentanyl

-A Naloxone patch

-Baggies

-A small scale

-Black SCCY CPX-2 handgun

-Black Glock 27 handgun (stolen out of Lee County)

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

33-year-old Alicia Swartz and 31-year-old JD Irons were taken into custody at the scene. They are both charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of a Controlled Substance (MDMA), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (Fentanyl).

Both suspects are currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.