PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- Detectives served a search warrant at a Charlotte County hotel Tuesday, uncovering numerous drugs and firearms, with some even found hidden in a bible.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, two suspects with outstanding warrants out of Lee County were tracked to the Knights Inn on Jones Loop Road.
A warranted search of their room uncovered the following:
-Methamphetamine
-Cocaine
-Heroin
-Fentanyl
-A Naloxone patch
-Baggies
-A small scale
-Black SCCY CPX-2 handgun
-Black Glock 27 handgun (stolen out of Lee County)
33-year-old Alicia Swartz and 31-year-old JD Irons were taken into custody at the scene. They are both charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of a Controlled Substance (MDMA), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (Fentanyl).
Both suspects are currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.