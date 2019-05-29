Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Drugs found hidden in bible in Charlotte County hotel room search

Posted: 11:36 AM, May 29, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-29 15:36:59Z
items.[0].image.alt
Charlotte Coutny Sheriff&#39;s Office
Fentanyl found in Charlotte County drug bust on May 28, 2019.
Fentanyl bust in CHarlotte County.jpg
Alicia Swartz and JD Irons.jpg
Fentanyl bust in CHarlotte County.jpg
Guns in CHarlotte Coounty bust.jpg

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- Detectives served a search warrant at a Charlotte County hotel Tuesday, uncovering numerous drugs and firearms, with some even found hidden in a bible.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, two suspects with outstanding warrants out of Lee County were tracked to the Knights Inn on Jones Loop Road.

A warranted search of their room uncovered the following:

-Methamphetamine
-Cocaine
-Heroin
-Fentanyl
-A Naloxone patch
-Baggies
-A small scale
-Black SCCY CPX-2 handgun
-Black Glock 27 handgun (stolen out of Lee County)

Guns in CHarlotte Coounty bust.jpg

33-year-old Alicia Swartz and 31-year-old JD Irons were taken into custody at the scene. They are both charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of a Controlled Substance (MDMA), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (Fentanyl).

Both suspects are currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.

Alicia Swartz and JD Irons.jpg
Alicia Swartz and JD Irons

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Continuous Local News