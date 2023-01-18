Drug traffickers stopped by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and SWAT were able to arrest Wayne C. Veader and Steven Alexander Lane for several drug-related charges.

The Narcotics Unit received numerous tips on the residence stemming back to February 2022. Several drug-related traffic stops were traced back to this residence which ultimately resulted in half a dozen narcotics arrests.

Inside the home, deputies located Methamphetamines and Fentanyl inside the home leading to the arrest of Veader and Lane.

Both Veader and Lane were charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.