Drug stockpile found in DUI crash vehicle

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police say they found numerous drugs and a firearm in a car that crashed on Chiquita Boulevard early Sunday morning.

31-year-old Impiyakhe Smiley of Cape Coral is facing charges of DUI property damage (3 counts), cocaine trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

According to Cape Coral Police, around 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at the scene near the southern end of Chiquita Boulevard to find a crashed car with Smiley unconscious behind the wheel.

A palm tree had been hit, a street sign was knocked down, and there were tire marks across nearby lawns.

During an inventory of the vehicle prior to towing, a Glock 19 handgun was found in the center console lying on top of a bag containing 41.3 grams of cocaine, a bag containing 14.3 grams of crack cocaine, and two small baggies containing 15.3 grams of marijuana.

Smiley was treated at the hospital and later transported to Lee County Jail.