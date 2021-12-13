Drug investigation leads to arrest of Lehigh Acres man

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man is facing several drug charges including drug trafficking.

Investigators served three narcotics search warrants at the following locations:

5514 Brookfield Street Lehigh Acres, FL



2071 Pauldo Street, Fort Myers, FL



2052 Henderson Avenue, Fort Myers, FL

Police say the search warrants were the result of a joint operation between the DEA and FMPD involving Otis Lorenzo Salley.

Fort Myers Police Department

Detectives located Salley at his home address at 5514 Brookfield Street in Lehigh Acres and he was taken into custody today.

Investigators say a search of his home revealed the following:

286 grams of Cocaine HCl (10.2 oz)

706.1 grams of MDMA/ Methamphetamine mixture (27.15 oz)

An undetermined amount of U.S. Currency

They also searched 2052 Henderson Avenue, a former barbershop, and the location agents believe Salley used to store and manufacture crack cocaine, revealed the following items:

40 grams of Cocaine (1.42 oz)

Two fabricated “Kilo” presses (used to compress cocaine after it has been “cut”) along with numerous items of paraphernalia to manufacture and distribute crack cocaine.



Salley, has a prior federal conviction for Cocaine Distribution and was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in MDMA/ Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.