LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision between the two vehicles on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Sunshine Blvd. and SR-82.

The drivers were transported Lee Memorial Health for observation. Lee County Domestic Animal Services were on scene due to possible injury of two small dogs.

Lee County deputies and Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue were also on scene, and reduced eastbound traffic to one lane.