Driver wanted in North Fort Myers hit and run crash

SWFL Crime Stoppers
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 24, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run crash on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The report says it happened just after 2:00 a.m. on North Cleveland Avenue, just north of Diplomat Parkway E in North Fort Myers.

It says the motorcyclist was driving in the inside lane when a vehicle clipped the motorcycle causing the crash.

Investigators say after the crash, the vehicle involved left the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SWFL Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to call 1-800-780-8477.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

