Driver suffers cardiac episode, drags woman under car in Aldi parking lot

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver suffering a cardiac event hit a woman and dragged her in the parking lot of Aldi in Cape Coral.

Around 10:10 a.m. Friday morning, a 73-year-old Cape Coral man was backing his Honda out of a space in the south end of the parking lot of Aldi, at 1481 SW Pine Island Road.

Police say a woman walked behind the car just as the man suffered a cardiac event and accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse, striking her and trapping her under the car.

The Honda continued in reverse for a distance of 20 feet after impact with the woman, until striking a shopping cart retaining wall.

The man put the vehicle in drive and began pulling away from the retaining wall. The woman remained under the car as it traveled southeast in the parking lot for a distance of 87 feet.

The 85-year-old woman from Cape Coral was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say neither alcohol nor speed are considered to be factors in this crash.