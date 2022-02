CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Clody Gonzalez Vera was sentenced to 15 years.

Gonzalez Vera was found guilty of a hit-and-run crash that killed 21-year-old Austin Manke.

It happened on the Cape Coral Bridge in February of 2020.

Troopers said Gonzalez Vera hit a Manke who was on a scooter, then left the scene.

Jurors deliberated Friday afternoon before returning the verdict.