Driver killed in dump truck police chase identified

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 4:18 P.M.:

The driver of a stolen dump truck that died after leading deputies on a chase through Immokalee yesterday has been identified.

Deputies say Rudolfo Villanueva, 36, was driving the truck.

The Collier County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

A Collier County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says this investigation is ongoing, as detectives have been identifying and interviewing witnesses and gathering information and evidence pertaining to the case since last night.

The driver of a stolen dump truck has died after leading deputies on a chase on SR 29 Wednesday evening.

The Hendry County Sheriffs Office requested Collier County's assistance regarding a stolen dump truck heading into Immokalee on SR 29.

Collier deputies attempted to stop the truck as it continued to evade law enforcement and crashed into another vehicle on New Market Road, causing injuries to the driver.

The stolen dump truck continued driving recklessly, crashing again and fleeing into Farm Workers Village.

Law enforcement shot at the truck.

The truck crashed into a canal.

The driver was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.