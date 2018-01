FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that they say drove through a railing along Summerlin Road Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 5300 block of Summerlin, just south of Boy Scout Drive.

Fox 4’s crew on the scene saw at least 4 police units. Those officers were searching the area around the crash to find the driver of that vehicle.

We’ll keep you updated with more information as soon as we get it.