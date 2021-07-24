Driver asks for neighbors help after truck burst into flames in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Saturday, seared pavement and scrap metal are all that remains from a fire that destroyed a truck just feet away from Jose Rodriguez’s front yard on NE Sixth St. in Cape Coral.

“When I got home he was right there and he said, hey man I was looking for help I was knocking on your door and your neighbor’s door looking for help, and nobody came out to help me,” said Rodriguez.

Photos captured Friday morning by the Cape Coral Fire Department show the flames covering the front end and inside of the truck, ruling the cause as a mechanical malfunction.

“He said his car was acting like crazy, and he just had to take the time to park it right there because it was starting to catch on fire," said Rodriguez.

As Jose talked with the driver of the truck making sure that he was okay, he quickly realized that this giant fire that engulfed the truck could have destroyed his own work van that was parked less than ten feet away.

“I was scared too...the fire was so big that maybe my house, my home could be affected ...and.. my kids,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the driver was shaken up by what happened and continued to talk with him after the fire was put out.

“He told me, can you imagine, my kids were in the car and maybe I wouldn’t have had time to get them out..he was so scared,” said Rodriguez.

Thankfully Cape Coral Fire Department reported that there were no injuries and crews were able to quickly put the fire out.