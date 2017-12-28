Drive sober or get pulled over campaign launches for the holidays

LEE COUNTY, Fla.--The Cape Coral Police Department says if you're celebrating the holidays with a drink, make sure you hand off your car keys.

They say there's an increase in alcohol-related driving deaths this time of year.

Law enforcement nationwide are seeking out drunk drivers through December 31st. This is part of their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Cape police say you should report drunk drivers and never be afraid to step in if someone you know is trying to drive drunk.