CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Cape Coral government officials are warning utility customers that "doxo.com" is not affiiliated with the city.

They say some people have been using the website to pay their water bills. Customers can pay by mail, in person, on the phone, through an automated bank draft, with an ebill from Billtrust, on bank websites or on the city's website. There are no charges for any of those options.