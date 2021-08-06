Watch
Double vehicle versus pedestrian accidents leave one man dead

One of the incidents is a hit-and-run
WFTX Fox 4
The scene at Cleveland Avenue.
Two car crashes at Cleveland Ave.
Two car vs. pedestrian incidents
Posted at 5:49 AM, Aug 06, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two vehicle versus pedestrian incidents leaves one man dead.

The man was crossing Cleveland Avenue and was hit by a Mercedes traveling in the southbound lanes. The person driving the car stayed on the scene. However, immediately following the accident, a truck driver who came to help the deceased man was hit by a "maroon vehicle," according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The second incident was deemed a hit and run as the vehicle fled the scene.

The truck driver did not suffer major injuries.

