Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park Fitness Center temporarily closes

Center closed for repairs and maintenance
Collier County
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 31, 2021
NAPLES, Fla. — The Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park Fitness Center will be closed from Monday, August 2 to Monday, September 6 for maintenance and repairs.

Fitness Center memberships will be honored at the following Collier County Parks and Recreation Fitness Centers:

  • Golden Gate Aquatic and Fitness Complex, 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd., Naples
  • Max A. Hasse Jr. Community Park Fitness Center, 3390 Golden Gate Blvd. W., Naples
  • North Collier Regional Park Rec-Plex, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples

Visit collierparks.com for more information on these fitness centers.

All other park amenities at the Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

