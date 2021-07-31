Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park Fitness Center temporarily closes

NAPLES, Fla. — The Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park Fitness Center will be closed from Monday, August 2 to Monday, September 6 for maintenance and repairs.

Fitness Center memberships will be honored at the following Collier County Parks and Recreation Fitness Centers:

Golden Gate Aquatic and Fitness Complex, 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd., Naples

Max A. Hasse Jr. Community Park Fitness Center, 3390 Golden Gate Blvd. W., Naples

North Collier Regional Park Rec-Plex, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples

Visit collierparks.com for more information on these fitness centers.

All other park amenities at the Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

