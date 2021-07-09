DOH-Lee reminder to drain and cover after the storm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is encouraging residents and visitors to be mindful of standing water after Hurricane Elsa.

Here are some tips on how to protect yourself and your family:

To protect against mosquitoes, DOH urges the public to remain thorough in their personal mosquito protection efforts by following the suggestions below:

DRAIN standing water:

Drain water from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discarded old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER your skin with:

CLOTHING - If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, cover up. Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.

REPELLENT - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with 10-30 percent DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

COVER doors and windows with screens:

Keep mosquitoes out of your house. Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

Tips on Repellent Use

Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before applying a repellent to skin. Some repellants are not suitable for children.

Products with concentrations of up to 30 percent DEET are generally recommended.

Other potential mosquito repellents, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC) in June 2007, contain picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. These products are generally available at local pharmacies. Look for active ingredients to be listed on the product label.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or onto clothing, but not under clothing. In protecting children, read label instructions to be sure the repellent is age appropriate.

According to the CDC, mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under the age of 3 years. DEET is not recommended on children younger than 2 months old.

Infants should be kept indoors, or mosquito netting should be used over carriers when mosquitoes are present.

Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply repellent first to their own hands and then transfer it to the child’s skin and clothing.

If additional protection is necessary, apply a permethrin repellent directly to your clothing. Again, always follow the manufacturer’s directions.

Tips on Eliminating Mosquito Breeding Sites

Clean out eaves, troughs and gutters.

Remove old tires or drill holes in those used in playgrounds to drain.

Turn over or remove empty plastic pots.

Pick up all beverage containers and cups.

Check tarps on boats or other equipment that may collect water.

Pump out bilges on boats.

Replace water in birdbaths and pet or other animal feeding dishes at least once a week.

Change water in plant trays, including hanging plants, at least once a week.

Remove vegetation or obstructions in drainage ditches that prevent the flow of water.

For more information, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Lee County, or visit lee.floridahealth.gov.