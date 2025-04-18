Dog found with collar embedded into neck, FMPD says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are investigating a serious case of animal cruelty.

Officers said they found a dog with a collar embedded in its neck, on Thursday, April 17. The call was to Franklin Street, with Lee County Animal Control.

FMPD

Officers found Jalan Williams, 27, and his dog, “Amber.” She is a large mastiff. Officers and animal control said Amber was clearly suffering from severe neck injuries.

The Lee County Animal Control immediately took Amber to get emergency medical treatment.

Detectives said Williams had left Amber chained to a tree for an extended period of time, causing the injuries. They arrested Williams for animal cruelty.

Amber remains in the care of Lee County Animal Control, where she is receiving ongoing treatment and care.