Dog found in garbage bag near Arcadia intersection

ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County deputies are trying to determine who stuffed a malnourished senior dog in a garbage bag and left it in an Arcadia neighborhood.

A concerned citizen reported an "oddly-shaped garbage bag" near the intersection of NW Livingston Street and NW North Road, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post about the incident.

Deputies opened the bag and found the dog inside, still alive. DeSoto County Animal Control immediately took possession of the animal and began to feed and rehydrate it.

"There is absolutely NO reason to treat animals this way," says the social media post, "not when there are shelters available and/or people who would gladly adopt a pretty little lady like this one."

Deputies are accepting tips from those who recognize the dog and who may know the original owner. You can call 863-993-4700 with your information.