Dog fighting to survive after long-term abuse and neglect

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A dog suffering from severe injuries is fighting for his life in Bonita Springs.

Gabriel, a pit bull mix, was rescued by Love is Fur Ever Dog Rescue on Wednesday. His owner surrendered him to the Miami-Dade County Animal Services earlier this week, with injuries covering his body.

“We have puncture wounds, we have broken bones, and we have skin loss,” said Thomas Jackson, owner Advanced Veterinary Surgery in Bonita Springs.

Miami-Dade County Animals Services told the rescue Gabriel’s history was that he was “hit by a car” and the owner tried to give at-home treatment, a purple antiseptic. Rescuers say his injuries show too many signs of long-term abuse and neglect.

“Possibly burns, chemicals, coals, things like that. Puncture wounds with impact trauma… which goes along the lines of you got stabbed, bit, and burnt. It’s just awful and sad,” Jackson said.

The rescue picked Gabriel up from a shelter employee and brought him to Advanced Veterinary Surgery, where he’s slowly recovering.

“The next two weeks are healing his infection, then it’ll be grafting time, and then after that, it’s time to fix the bones,” Jackson said.

Volunteer at Luv is Fur Ever Dog Rescue Samantha Kellum says the rescue will do whatever they can to find justice for Gabriel.

“He’s just sweet, who does that? That he’s got to hurt but yet he knows that we’re here to save him? The neglect is unacceptable. People can’t continue to do this to animals,” Kellum said.

MDAS is initiating a cruelty investigation. They did not respond to comment for this story because their office is closed for the weekend.

If you have any information related to Gabriel’s case, please visit Miami-Dade County Animal Services’ website.

Love is Fur Ever Dog Rescue is using large youth T-shirts to cover Gabriel’s wounds. If you’d like to donate or find out more information, visit their Facebook page.

