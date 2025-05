PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A dog died in an RV fire, according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

Charlotte County crews responded to the fire on Washington Loop Road, Wednesday just before 5 p.m. They found the RV fully engulfed, next to a building.

Thankfully, no people were injured, according to crews.

The building next to it was damaged.

The County's Fire Marshal decided the cause is undetermined.