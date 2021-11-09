9-year old girl seriously hurt in Port Charlotte dog attack

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two people were attacked by a dog, including a 9-year old girl in their own backyard.

Animal control officials say it happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Port Charlotte.

They say the dog was staying next door when it found its way under the fence.

This is when it attacked the child who was playing in her own backyard.

Witnesses say the child's mother heard her daughter screaming, and ran out to stop the attack.

The girl was airlifted to a children's hospital.

Animal Control says the dog was impounded and is now in quarantine.

This is the second time this dog has bit someone.

Officials say a salesperson was bit by this same dog back in September.