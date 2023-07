SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) responded to the 2700 block of Badger Lane in reference to a dog bite involving a 6-year-old child.

NPPD says the call came in around 10:30 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital.

Both the child and the animal reside at the home.

No further details will be released at this time. More information will be provided when appropriate.