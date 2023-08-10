Doctors across Florida say they are seeing more people with heat-related illnesses.

Health Emergency Departments in Central Florida say there has been a 20% increase in patients with heat-related illnesses compared to last year.

Doctors are encouraging people to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

Dr. Max Baumgardner the Medical Director of Adventhealth Emergency Medicine says the people who have the greatest risk of heat illnesses are those who can't seek shelter.

Doctors say symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, vomiting, cramps, and heavy sweating.

If you are experiencing heat stroke go to an emergency room as soon as possible.