Doctor facing charges of sexual battery in South Fort Myers

S. FORT MYERS, Fla. — Doctor Raul Davila, 66, has been released from jail after being taken into custody on Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriffs' Office.

Earlier this week he was arrested on charges of sexual battery and battery.

Davila is listed as a board-certified Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Physician practicing out of his office on College Parkway in South Fort Myers.

An employee of a neighboring business inside Davila's complex confirmed that Doctor Davila was arrested and that his office is currently closed.

The parking lot surrounding Davila’s business was a sign that no one was being seen here today... it was for the most part...empty.

As in most of these cases, information about the people involved will be protected.

Fox 4 has contacted Lee County Sheriff's Office and asked for the report involving Davila, they tell us the report is not ready right now.

In order to dig a little deeper, Fox 4 spoke with Doctor April Brown, a licensed Mental Health Counselor in Cape Coral about the mental impact horrible acts like, sexual battery may have on someone.

"Sometimes when these people come in, they feel like it was something they did. Maybe I encouraged it and I am like, it doesn't matter what you did, what you wore, a doctor is not supposed to touch you it does not matter,” said Brown.

Brown says when doctors are accused of inappropriate behavior it impacts the victim's mental health but also their willingness to seek professional help in the future.

Mental health professionals like Brown, say treatment starts with helping victims realize it is not their fault.

“And taking that and relieving that burden that they sometimes place on themselves. Then also helping them to work through that and having sometimes the courage to stand up in court because some people don’t want other people to know about it because they feel like oh my gosh, people are going to look at me like I’ve done something wrong,” said Brown.

Brown echoes the familiar message that, if it feels wrong, talk to someone about it.

She says for families, it’s important to talk with their children about what is and what’s not okay behavior when seeing a medical professional.

