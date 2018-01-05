Doctor arrested for sexual assault during procedure

1:32 PM, Jan 5, 2018
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Myers gastroenterologist has been charged with sexual assault on a patient during a procedure.

Dr. Asif Choudhury was arrested Friday morning by the Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office.

According to the sheriff's office, a nurse noticed the sexual assault in the middle of a procedure and contacted supervisors.

He is currently in the Lee County Jail on no bond.

Choudhury is a gastroenterologist specialist who works with several local hospitals, including Lee Memorial Hospital and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.

