Doctor arrested for sexual assault during procedure

Dr. Asif Choudhury
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Myers gastroenterologist has been charged with sexual assault on a patient during a procedure.
Dr. Asif Choudhury was arrested Friday morning by the Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office.
According to the sheriff's office, a nurse noticed the sexual assault in the middle of a procedure and contacted supervisors.
He is currently in the Lee County Jail on no bond.
Choudhury is a gastroenterologist specialist who works with several local hospitals, including Lee Memorial Hospital and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.
