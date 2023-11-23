DO YOU SEE 'EM? | Riverdale High Cheerleaders marching in Macy's Parade

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you're watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade keep your eyes peeled for some local kids.

The Riverdale High School Varsity Cheer team is marching and performing in the Thanksgiving morning parade.

It starts at 8:30 am and runs about 2.5 miles through New York City.

The Raiders are wearing bright pink and yellow cheer uniforms that you can't miss if you're watching from home.

The cheer team says they've been preparing since around three in the morning and had to be at the staging area around 5 am for the 8:30 parade.

How great is this? It's chilly in NYC so the girls are allowed 2 pieces of warm clothing or blankets while they're in the staging area to keep them toasty.

When the parade starts, they tell us, they leave the items right there in the staging area and the warm items are gathered and given to the homeless!

Happy Thanksgiving! Way to go ladies!