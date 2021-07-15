Do You Have One of Florida's Top 10 License Plates?

Think back to the last time you went to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Remember how many different license plates were on the wall? Don't worry, we did the research for you, there's 150 different custom license plates available across the state. Each and every one of them supports a different cause in the Sunshine State.

So what does your plate support, and is it in the top ten most popular plates on the road? Well to help you figure that out, the department is telling you where you rank.

Below is a ranking of the most popular custom Florida plates on the road right now, and what causes they support.

Top 10 Florida Specialty License Plates Number of plates sold since 2019 Cause Supported 1) Endless Summer Plate 94,230 Surfing's Evolution & Preservation Foundation 2) Helping Sea Turtle's Survive 83,301 Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission 3) University of Florida 81,788 University of Florida Foundation 4) Miami Heat 61,520 The Florida Sports Foundation 5) Florida State University 58,859 FSU Scholarships and Educational Development 6) Protecting Wild Dolphins 41,919 Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Foundation at F.A.U. 7) U.S. Marine Corps 40,324 Supports Florida Department of Veteran Affairs 8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43,280 The Glazer Family Foundation 9) Save Our Seas 37,560 Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Foundation at F.A.U. 10) Save the Manatee 37,260 Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

For a full list of the custom plates available for purchase, and what causes you can support, visit Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' website.

https://myfloridaspecialtyplate.com/gallery.html