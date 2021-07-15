Watch
Do You Have One of Florida's Top 10 License Plates?

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Releases 10 Most Popular Choices
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 07:26:56-04

Think back to the last time you went to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Remember how many different license plates were on the wall? Don't worry, we did the research for you, there's 150 different custom license plates available across the state. Each and every one of them supports a different cause in the Sunshine State.

So what does your plate support, and is it in the top ten most popular plates on the road? Well to help you figure that out, the department is telling you where you rank.

Below is a ranking of the most popular custom Florida plates on the road right now, and what causes they support.

Top 10 Florida Specialty License PlatesNumber of plates sold since 2019Cause Supported
1) Endless Summer Plate94,230 Surfing's Evolution & Preservation Foundation
2) Helping Sea Turtle's Survive 83,301 Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
3) University of Florida81,788University of Florida Foundation
4) Miami Heat61,520The Florida Sports Foundation
5) Florida State University58,859FSU Scholarships and Educational Development
6) Protecting Wild Dolphins41,919Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Foundation at F.A.U.
7) U.S. Marine Corps40,324Supports Florida Department of Veteran Affairs
8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers43,280The Glazer Family Foundation
9) Save Our Seas37,560Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute Foundation at F.A.U.
10) Save the Manatee37,260Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

For a full list of the custom plates available for purchase, and what causes you can support, visit Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' website.
https://myfloridaspecialtyplate.com/gallery.html

