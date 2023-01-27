Dive team searches for gun used Hardee County homicide

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is searching for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula.

Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office was requested to assist Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Wachula Police Department during the investigation.

The DCSO Dive Team is searching for the suspected firearm used in the homicide at a pond in Hardee County.

Detectives followed up on information leads in DeSoto County too.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of this individual, report the information through our tip line at 1-800-780-TIPS.