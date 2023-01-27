Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dive team searches for gun used Hardee County homicide

Dive team searches for gun used in homicide
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
Dive team searches for gun used in homicide
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 14:37:02-05

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is searching for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula.

Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77.

Matthew Scott Flores

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office was requested to assist Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Wachula Police Department during the investigation.

The DCSO Dive Team is searching for the suspected firearm used in the homicide at a pond in Hardee County.

Detectives followed up on information leads in DeSoto County too.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of this individual, report the information through our tip line at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM