CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports four deputies have had their appointments withdrawn, following an internal affairs investigation.

Sheriff Prummel said the men involved were not in violation of policy relating to the incident itself, but rather in the documentation of what happened.

He said there was a conscious effort to hide the incident, "for no other reason than laziness," Prummel said. The investigation is now closed.

Fox 4 is working to learn more.