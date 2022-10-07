Disaster Recovery Centers open in Collier and Charlotte County

FEMA and the Florida State Emergency Response Team have announced the opening of two additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Collier and Charlotte Counties:
- Charlotte County - Home Depot, 12621 S McCall Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
- Collier County - Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples, 34109
The following centers are also open:
- Lee County - Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919
- Lee County - Fort Myers DMS Building, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Sarasota County - Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, FL 34289