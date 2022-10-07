Watch Now
Disaster Recovery Centers open in Collier and Charlotte County

Posted at 5:34 PM, Oct 07, 2022
FEMA and the Florida State Emergency Response Team have announced the opening of two additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Collier and Charlotte Counties:

  • Charlotte County - Home Depot, 12621 S McCall Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981
  • Collier County - Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples, 34109

The following centers are also open:

  • Lee County - Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919
  • Lee County - Fort Myers DMS Building, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901
  • Sarasota County - Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, FL 34289
