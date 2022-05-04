Disaster loans available for those impacted by SWFL Tornadoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration granted its request for a disaster declaration.

This makes disaster loans available to individuals and businesses impacted by the January 2022 Southwest Florida tornadoes.

The Disaster Declaration provides additional relief in the form of low-interest loans to Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Lee counties.

This announcement follows the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) decision to deny FDEM’s appeal for Individual Assistance for disaster survivors.

The Disaster Loans available through this declaration include:

Business Physical Disaster Loans – Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Businesses of any size are also eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.

– Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Businesses of any size are also eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible. Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

– Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period. Home Disaster Loans – Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

Disaster Loan applicants may apply online, or download the application, using the Electronic Loan Application through the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.SBA.gov .

Submit completed loan applications to the SBA no later than July 1, 2022, for Physical Disaster Loans, and February 2, 2023, for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.