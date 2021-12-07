Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge, Fort Myers Brewing Co. team up for special brew

Land conservation efforts are heading to a brewery, and glass, near you!

A new ale— called ‘Wild Daze Ale’— from Fort Myers Brewing Company is helping out the Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

A portion of the proceeds made will be going back toward Ding Darling’s education efforts, helping school age kids get out to the refuge and learn about wildlife.

Fort Myers Brewing Company is no stranger when it comes to raising awareness for special causes. The two are actually used to working together. They have partnered in the past for the refuge’s tarpon tournament. So when Ding Darling came knocking, they answered the call the only way they knew how… with beer!

This new ‘Wild Daze Ale’ has been concocted by the brewmasters as a way to help Ding Darling with their mission of wildlife education. It’s also to help benefit land conservation and research. Those with Fort Myers Brewing say the decision to help with that mission was pretty easy.

“Ding Darling was a natural fit because all of us here at the brewery- if we’re not at the brewery, we’re out enjoying the water, we’re out kayaking, on the boat, all sorts of things," says Monica Dixon, Director of Marketing with Fort Myers Brewing Co. "To pick an organization that is really adamant about clean water and preserving the area around us just made sense.”

A big part of the refuge is conserving wildlife, but it’s also about educating audiences both young and old. Those at Ding Darling say this new ale is part of their mission to help introduce the wildlife refuge to new audiences and make it a household name.

“We need to protect spaces like Ding Darling and, as April said, whether it’s their backyard or a park down the street," said Birgie Miller, Executive Director with Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge. "Discovering what this refuge is to wildlife and the people is just another way for the people to understand and appreciate the value of protecting all natural spaces that are not yet developed. We’re growing too quickly and need to keep these natural spaces natural.”

The ale is described as a smooth and light-bodied golden ale. It will be available at a number of locations, scattered throughout Southwest Florida. You’ll be able to find it at the following locations:

Bailey’s General Store on Sanibel

Doc Ford’s at Captiva, Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach

Timbers Restaurant on Sanibel

Tween Waters’ Oasis Pool Bar on Captiva

West Wind Inn’s upper deck pool bar on Sanibel

Bailey’s will also be hosting four tasting events starting tomorrow and Thursday from 2-6 p.m. They will have a tasting table with information about the refuge and the Ding Darling Wildlife Society.

The exclusive brew will be available for a limited time, about six months, depending on how long supplies last.