Diaper price hike will put strain on local nonprofits

FORT MYERS, FL — It's no secret that the pandemic has made it harder for families to make ends meet.

And Jessica Goodall, the founder of local nonprofit Eva's Closet and Foundation, knows that all too well.

"We serve about 15-30 families, and every situation is a little bit different," she said.

Over the last year, she says they've seen the need for food, clothes, and other basic items spike, but there's also one specialty item that's been hard to get a hold of.

"Most of our families have children under the age of 5 so it's definitely a highly needed item," she said.

And the pandemic has also impacted Goodall's supply. She says it's made it harder for her to hit up her usual spots for affordable bulk diapers.

"It used to be a lot easier to order them in bulk online and then since covid its been a lot more complicated to keep enough in stock for the level that we need," she said.

And we're learning it's only about to get harder. Major diaper manufacturers have announced that they're looking to raise the prices you pay at the grocery store, because the pandemic has made it more expensive to make diapers.

Goodall says it means she'll be looking for ways to offset the costs.

"When there are grants available that address baby needs and supplies, we're always trying to find different sources of donors and funding," she said.

But she also knows many of the families she serves may not be so lucky and she's hoping that folks in the community will step in to help fill the gap.

"Donating diapers is amazing but we honestly we take hygiene items, we take food donations," she said.

If you're interested in donating items or volunteering with the organization, you can call them at 239-339-3216.