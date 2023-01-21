DFS to deploy Hurricane Ian Insurance Villages to Southwest Florida

Today, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced as a follow up to last year’s deployment of initial payment centers to Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian, the Division of Consumer Services will host 3 Insurance Villages during the week of January 23rd through January 28th.

These villages will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims.

Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

Due to space limitations, the insurance villages will exclusively focus on insurance related-issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits. For more information visit FloridaDisaster.org.

*All insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

INSURANCE VILLAGES LOCATIONS & TIMES:

PUNTA GORDA

Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24

Charlotte County Event Center

75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950

ENGLEWOOD

Wednesday, January 25

Tringali Meeting Hall, 3450 N Access Road

Englewood, FL, 34224 (West Building)

**No event on Thursday**

FT. MYERS

Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28

Florida Southwestern State College

8099 College Parkway, A177

Ft. Myers, Florida, 33919