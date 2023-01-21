Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DFS to deploy Hurricane Ian Insurance Villages to Southwest Florida

FLdisaster.org
FloridaDisaster.org
FLdisaster.org
Posted at 9:45 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 21:45:10-05

Today, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced as a follow up to last year’s deployment of initial payment centers to Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian, the Division of Consumer Services will host 3 Insurance Villages during the week of January 23rd through January 28th.

These villages will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims.

Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

  • A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)
  • Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation
  • Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian
  • Repair estimates
  • Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible. 

Due to space limitations, the insurance villages will exclusively focus on insurance related-issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits. For more information visit FloridaDisaster.org.

*All insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. 

INSURANCE VILLAGES LOCATIONS & TIMES: 

PUNTA GORDA
Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24

Charlotte County Event Center
75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950

ENGLEWOOD
Wednesday, January 25

Tringali Meeting Hall, 3450 N Access Road
Englewood, FL, 34224 (West Building)

**No event on Thursday**

FT. MYERS
Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28

Florida Southwestern State College
8099 College Parkway, A177
Ft. Myers, Florida, 33919

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM