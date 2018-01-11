DeVos set to speak at university graduation in Southwest Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A Southwest Florida university has landed a big name for their graduation ceremony in May. The U.S. Secretary of Education will be the commencement speaker at this year's Ave Maria University graduation.

The university made the announcement Thursday.

Betsy DeVos will make her speech on May 5th in the Tom Golisano Field House before approximately 250 undergraduate and graduate students.

Past commencement speakers have included former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, entrepreneur Dan D’Aniello, and Florida Governor Rick Scott.

“It is a great privilege to have America’s top education official address the Class of 2018, and our entire campus community looks forward to welcoming her with joy in May,” said Jim Towey, president of Ave Maria University.

Ave Maria University is a Catholic liberal arts college situated in Southwest Florida with

approximately 1,100 students.