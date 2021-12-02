Ongoing investigation: 1 person dead, 2 injured in Pine Manor shooting

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County deputies are on the scene of a shooting incident that left one person dead in Pine Manor on Cypress Drive in Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced one person of interest is in custody.

Sheriff Marceno also says a verbal altercation happened a local discount store near the scene. The verbal incident reportedly included four people and turned physical. During the physical altercation, gun shots were fired.

The investigation is happening right now in Pine Minor, near Cypress Drive and U.S. 41.

We reached out to Lee County Sheriff's Office who told us their deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

Two people have also sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

As this story develops we'll continue to bring you the latest details.

