DeSoto woman arrested for drug charges on Sugar Babe Rd

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance at a residence on Sugar Babe Road where a woman was arrested on drug charges.

On Monday, June 6, According to the report, multiple vehicles were leaving the location at the same time and one failed to stop at a stop sign.

While the Deputy was conducting the traffic stop, a K9 led detectives to the location where more than 40 grams of methamphetamine was found. The rear passenger, Monica Jackson was arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office