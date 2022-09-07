DeSoto Sheriff's Office offers active shooter awareness training

ARCADIA, Fla. — Adults 18 and up are being encouraged to sign up for a free active shooter awareness course planned by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the two-hour course will provide an overview of active shooter incidents and how to best prepare, prevent, and respond.

The "Run/Hide/Fight" training model will be explored, including what to do when law enforcement arrives at an incident scene.

No firearm use or training will be provided at the course.

Two classes are being held; they are scheduled for Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and Sept. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the South Florida State College campus in Arcadia.

Classes are limited to 50 participants each. Reserve your spot by calling Maj. A. Proudfit at 863-491-6716.