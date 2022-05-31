Watch
DeSoto man arrested on many animal cruelty & neglect charges

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:57 AM, May 31, 2022
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple animal cruelty charges that include six counts of torment deprivation to mutilate or kill.

On Friday, May 27, Justin Harris was arrested on one count of both causes of cruel death, pain, and suffering, and unlawful disposal of dead animals, five counts of keeping animals enclosure without exercise and air, and six counts of torment deprivation to mutilate or kill.

He is being held at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s office jail with no bond.

For those who see animal neglect or cruelty, report it at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-8477 or call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

