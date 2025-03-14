Is DeSoto County the newest hotspot? Here are the latest housing numbers

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla — It seems like the sounds of construction trucks and machinery are everywhere in DeSoto County right now. It's because the community is undergoing a major new housing boom.

Why?

Misty Servia, DeSoto County Planning Director, says coastal counties are running out of room, so people are deciding to head more inland, to counties like DeSoto.

Now that DeSoto County is experiencing this population increase, homes are in demand now more than ever.

Servia says the result is a lack of housing.

“There is a need for all types of housing," she says. "There's a housing shortage especially in this area and DeSoto county is just the next place to develop."

With all of this development, DeSoto County is one of the fastest growing counties in Florida.

“We have processed a very large number of residential entitlements so it seems to be the trend that there are more and more residential units desired over here and there must be a market for that or we wouldn’t be seeing it from the developers,” Servia says.