DeSoto County man charged with sexual battery of 3-year-old girl

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a man sexually battered a 3-year-old girl and is now in jail.

According to a report obtained by Fox 4, DeSoto County deputies say 61-year-old Robert Davies sexually assaulted a young girl in the back of a truck at an Arcadia home.

Davies and the victim are related. However, to protect the child's identity, Fox 4 has chosen to not disclose how they are related. Another family member of Davies reported the accusations to a DeSoto County deputy, who knew them.

The report gives graphic details of the accusations. It says the assault took place in the back seat of a broken down truck.

According to deputies, the family member who says they saw the assault confronted Davies through text message. The report says Davies was found in North Port and "through contact with them [police], indicated he had a firearm and made suicidal statements."

The report says Davies was tased and taken into custody. Deputies say Davies said "he did something that he can't come back from."

A North Port spokesperson said Davies worked as a supervisor in the utilities department and has been terminated.

Davies is charged with sexual battery of a victim less than 12-years-old.