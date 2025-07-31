DeSoto County man charged with sexual assault of a child

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher McDermott-Rivera who's accused of sexually assaulting a child. A police report says he's a youth sports coach.

Fox 4 will not identify the relationship between McDermott-Rivera and the child in order to protect the child's identity. However, we can confirm the child is not related to the suspect's role as a coach.

According to the police report, a deputy took the victim's statement on July 29, who said they had been abused since they were 9-years-old. The report identifies McDermott-Rivera as a "youth sports coach," but did not specify a league.

Investigators did arrest McDermott-Rivera at a football field on SE Hillsborough Avenue and SW Hibiscus Drive in Arcadia.

During the interview, deputies say he became defensive and denied the accusations.

He's charged with sexual assault of a child.