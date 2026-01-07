Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Guard investigating airboat crash south of Arcadia

FOX 4
Posted

NOCATEE, Fla. — The US Coast Guard is investigating an airboat crash south of Arcadia that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Desoto County Sheriff's Office said it was near a boat ramp, on the Peace River.

FOX 4's Hunter Walterman spoke with a woman who was on the boat when the crash happened.

Kaitlynn Wright said a private airboat hit the chartered airboat she was on.

She said it happened near the Deep Creek Park Public Boat Ramp.

Wright said four people were injured on her boat, including her mother who is currently in the hospital with broken ribs.

Wright said a woman on the other boat was airlifted to the hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said they also responded to the crash.

